Reviewing Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB)’s and Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)’s results

As Money Center Banks businesses, Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) and Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) 18 4.94 N/A 1.73 10.51 Comerica Incorporated 76 3.25 N/A 7.67 9.51

Table 1 demonstrates Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and Comerica Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Comerica Incorporated is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR). The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Comerica Incorporated, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) and Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) 0.00% 12.8% 2% Comerica Incorporated 0.00% 16.7% 1.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.15 beta means Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)’s volatility is 15.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Comerica Incorporated’s 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.45 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and Comerica Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) 0 0 0 0.00 Comerica Incorporated 0 5 2 2.29

On the other hand, Comerica Incorporated’s potential upside is 17.39% and its average price target is $84.38.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and Comerica Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.2% and 87.4%. Insiders held 4.6% of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Comerica Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) -4.17% -2.16% -7.87% -7.96% -22.2% 11.08% Comerica Incorporated -3.88% -7.63% -13.66% -13.89% -25.6% 6.17%

For the past year Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) was more bullish than Comerica Incorporated.

Summary

Comerica Incorporated beats Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) on 6 of the 10 factors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides small business banking and personal financial services, including consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. This segment also offers a range of consumer products comprising deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services consisting of fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. This segment also sells annuity products, as well as life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The company operates in Texas, California, and Michigan, as well as in Arizona and Florida, the United States; Canada; and Mexico. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.