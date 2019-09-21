Reviewing Hologic Inc. (HOLX)’s and Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)’s results

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) and Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hologic Inc. 48 4.03 N/A -0.11 0.00 Inogen Inc. 69 2.86 N/A 2.06 29.85

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hologic Inc. and Inogen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hologic Inc. and Inogen Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hologic Inc. 0.00% -0.4% -0.2% Inogen Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 12.8%

Risk and Volatility

Hologic Inc. has a 0.74 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Inogen Inc. is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hologic Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Inogen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. Inogen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hologic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Hologic Inc. and Inogen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hologic Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Inogen Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Hologic Inc. is $50, with potential upside of 0.10%. Meanwhile, Inogen Inc.’s consensus target price is $90, while its potential upside is 85.11%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Inogen Inc. is looking more favorable than Hologic Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.1% of Hologic Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Inogen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Hologic Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Inogen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hologic Inc. 3.66% 6.26% 11.39% 13.86% 19.41% 24.7% Inogen Inc. 1.65% -7.81% -28.36% -58.95% -68.45% -50.47%

For the past year Hologic Inc. had bullish trend while Inogen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Inogen Inc. beats Hologic Inc.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test. The Breast Health segment offers breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital and film-based mammography systems; computer-aided detection (CAD) for mammography; invasive breast biopsy devices; breast biopsy site markers; and breast biopsy guidance systems. This segment also provides Dimensions platform, a mammography gantry for 2D and tomosynthesis image acquisition and display; C-View that provides a 2D image; Selenia digital mammography platform; and SecurView Workstation. The GYN Surgical segment offers NovaSure system to treat women suffering from abnormal uterine bleeding; and MyoSure system for the hysteroscopic removal of fibroids. The Skeletal Health segment provides discovery and horizon X-ray bone densitometers that assess the bone density of fracture sites; and mini C-arm imaging systems to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures on a patientÂ’s extremities, such as the hand, wrist, knee, foot, and ankle. The company sells its products through direct sales and service forces, and a network of independent distributors and sales representatives. Hologic, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.