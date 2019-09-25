Reviewing Hologic Inc. (HOLX)’s and Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s results

Since Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) and Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hologic Inc. 48 4.02 N/A -0.11 0.00 Antares Pharma Inc. 3 6.60 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hologic Inc. and Antares Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hologic Inc. 0.00% -0.4% -0.2% Antares Pharma Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -7%

Risk and Volatility

Hologic Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.74 beta. From a competition point of view, Antares Pharma Inc. has a 0.94 beta which is 6.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hologic Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Antares Pharma Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Antares Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hologic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Hologic Inc. and Antares Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hologic Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Antares Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hologic Inc.’s consensus target price is $50, while its potential upside is 0.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hologic Inc. and Antares Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.1% and 44.3% respectively. Hologic Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.1% of Antares Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hologic Inc. 3.66% 6.26% 11.39% 13.86% 19.41% 24.7% Antares Pharma Inc. -2.45% -6.18% 16.42% 6.69% 24.61% 17.28%

For the past year Hologic Inc. has stronger performance than Antares Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Hologic Inc. beats Antares Pharma Inc.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test. The Breast Health segment offers breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital and film-based mammography systems; computer-aided detection (CAD) for mammography; invasive breast biopsy devices; breast biopsy site markers; and breast biopsy guidance systems. This segment also provides Dimensions platform, a mammography gantry for 2D and tomosynthesis image acquisition and display; C-View that provides a 2D image; Selenia digital mammography platform; and SecurView Workstation. The GYN Surgical segment offers NovaSure system to treat women suffering from abnormal uterine bleeding; and MyoSure system for the hysteroscopic removal of fibroids. The Skeletal Health segment provides discovery and horizon X-ray bone densitometers that assess the bone density of fracture sites; and mini C-arm imaging systems to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures on a patientÂ’s extremities, such as the hand, wrist, knee, foot, and ankle. The company sells its products through direct sales and service forces, and a network of independent distributors and sales representatives. Hologic, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. In addition, the company is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency. It has strategic alliances and partnership arrangements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.; AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Ferring B.V. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.