Reviewing Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI)’s and Servotronics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT)’s results

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) and Servotronics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Industrial Electrical Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 19 1.71 N/A 2.09 8.29 Servotronics Inc. 11 0.49 N/A 1.38 7.54

Table 1 highlights Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. and Servotronics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Servotronics Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. and Servotronics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 14.5% 10.2% Servotronics Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 7.9%

Volatility & Risk

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.35 beta. Servotronics Inc.’s 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Servotronics Inc. are 4.2 and 2 respectively. Servotronics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. and Servotronics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 10.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 40.5% of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Servotronics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. -3.57% -11.11% -15.2% -13.98% -25.47% -1.26% Servotronics Inc. 0.93% 3.26% -15.66% -10.6% 11.89% 4.22%

For the past year Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has -1.26% weaker performance while Servotronics Inc. has 4.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Servotronics Inc.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system. It also provides train control center that monitors route condition, track status, train schedules, distance between trains, and the working status of other function devices, as well as generates control instructions and commands. In addition, the company offers automation train protection that operates as a train over-speed protection mechanism; supervisory control and data acquisition system, an open software platform; and subway supervisory and control platform data acquisition product, as well as automatic train protection and other products. Further, it engages in research and development activities; and provides integrated automation systems and services, mechanical and electrical solution services, and installation services. The company serves customers in the industrial, railway, subway, nuclear power, and mechanical and electronic industries. The company was formerly known as HLS Systems International Ltd. and changed its name to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. in July 2009. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic China.

Servotronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets technology and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Group segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets. This segmentÂ’s principal servo-control components include torque motors, electromagnetic actuators, hydraulic valves, pneumatic valves, and related devices that convert an electrical current into a mechanical force or movement, and other related products. It also offers metallic seals of various cross-sectional configurations to close tolerances from standard and special alloy steels. This segment markets and sells its products to the United States Government, government prime contractors, government subcontractors, commercial manufacturers, and end users. The companyÂ’s Consumer Products Group segment provides cutlery products, including steak, carving, bread, butcher, and paring knives for household use, as well as for use in restaurants, institutions, and private industry; fixed and folding knives for hunting, fishing, and camping; and machetes, bayonets, axes, strap cutters, and other tools primarily for military and rescue/first-responder use, as well as for commercial markets. It also offers various specialty tools, putty knives, linoleum sheet cutters, field knives, scalpels, and micro-spatulas; and plastic fabrication, metal fabrication, and other engineering, design, and OEM/white-label manufacturing services to customers in consumer and commercial industries. This segment markets its products through its sales resources and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives to big box, hardware, supermarket, variety, department, discount, gift, drug, outdoors, and sporting stores, as well as various branches of the United States Government; and electronic commerce. Servotronics, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elma, New York.