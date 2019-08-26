Reviewing Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI)’s and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 19 1.67 N/A 2.09 8.29 EnerSys 66 0.78 N/A 3.42 19.90

Table 1 highlights Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. and EnerSys’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than EnerSys.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. and EnerSys’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 14.5% 10.2% EnerSys 0.00% 12.9% 5.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.35 beta indicates that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is 35.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. EnerSys on the other hand, has 1.52 beta which makes it 52.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, EnerSys has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EnerSys.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.9% of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. shares and 0% of EnerSys shares. Insiders held roughly 40.5% of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of EnerSys’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. -3.57% -11.11% -15.2% -13.98% -25.47% -1.26% EnerSys -0.35% 0.19% -1.2% -18.65% -14.25% -12.24%

For the past year Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has stronger performance than EnerSys

Summary

EnerSys beats on 6 of the 10 factors Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system. It also provides train control center that monitors route condition, track status, train schedules, distance between trains, and the working status of other function devices, as well as generates control instructions and commands. In addition, the company offers automation train protection that operates as a train over-speed protection mechanism; supervisory control and data acquisition system, an open software platform; and subway supervisory and control platform data acquisition product, as well as automatic train protection and other products. Further, it engages in research and development activities; and provides integrated automation systems and services, mechanical and electrical solution services, and installation services. The company serves customers in the industrial, railway, subway, nuclear power, and mechanical and electronic industries. The company was formerly known as HLS Systems International Ltd. and changed its name to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. in July 2009. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic China.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers chargers, outdoor cabinet enclosures, power equipment, and battery accessories, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles. The companyÂ’s reserve power products also include thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. In addition, the company offers motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. It sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Asia, Australia, and Oceania. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001 to reflect its focus on the energy systems business. EnerSys was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.