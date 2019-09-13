Reviewing Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI)’s and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s results

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW) have been rivals in the Industrial Electrical Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 19 1.82 N/A 2.09 8.29 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. 4 0.21 N/A -39.33 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 14.5% 10.2% Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 421.3% -73.1%

Volatility and Risk

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1.35 beta, while its volatility is 35.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. has a 1.74 beta which is 74.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 40.5% of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. -3.57% -11.11% -15.2% -13.98% -25.47% -1.26% Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. -4.08% 2.83% 13.43% -28.4% -83.27% -9.58%

For the past year Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Summary

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system. It also provides train control center that monitors route condition, track status, train schedules, distance between trains, and the working status of other function devices, as well as generates control instructions and commands. In addition, the company offers automation train protection that operates as a train over-speed protection mechanism; supervisory control and data acquisition system, an open software platform; and subway supervisory and control platform data acquisition product, as well as automatic train protection and other products. Further, it engages in research and development activities; and provides integrated automation systems and services, mechanical and electrical solution services, and installation services. The company serves customers in the industrial, railway, subway, nuclear power, and mechanical and electronic industries. The company was formerly known as HLS Systems International Ltd. and changed its name to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. in July 2009. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic China.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Power segment offers boiler cleaning and material handling equipment; supercritical, subcritical, fluidized bed, chemical recovery, industrial power, package, and waste heat boilers, as well as heat recovery steam generators; and air pollution control products and related equipment, such as carbon dioxide capture and sequestration technologies, wet and dry flue gas desulfurization systems, catalytic and non-catalytic nitrogen oxides reduction systems, low nitrogen oxides burners and overfire air systems, fabric filter baghouses, wet and dry electrostatic precipitators, mercury control systems, and dry sorbent injection for acid gas mitigation. This segment also offers replacement parts, retrofit and upgrade projects, fuel switching and repowering projects, and training programs; and field technical, construction and maintenance, start-up and commissioning, and plant operations and maintenance services. The companyÂ’s Renewable segment provides steam-generating systems; environmental and auxiliary equipment for the waste-to-energy and biomass power generation industries; and plant operations and maintenance services. Its Industrial segment offers oxidizers, solvent and distillation systems, wet electrostatic precipitators, scrubbers, and heat recovery systems; specialized industrial process systems, coating lines, and equipment; and systems that control volatile organic compounds and air toxins, particulate, nitrogen oxides, and acid gas air emissions. This segment also provides air-cooled (dry) cooling systems, mechanical draft wet cooling towers, and natural draft wet cooling hyperbolic towers; and end-to-end aftermarket services, such as spare parts, upgrades/revamps for existing installations, and remote monitoring. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.