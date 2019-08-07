Reviewing Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP)’s and TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)’s results

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) and TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holly Energy Partners L.P. 28 5.53 N/A 1.74 16.70 TC Energy Corporation 47 0.00 N/A 3.04 16.13

In table 1 we can see Holly Energy Partners L.P. and TC Energy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TC Energy Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Holly Energy Partners L.P. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of TC Energy Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) and TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holly Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 41.9% 8.7% TC Energy Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 4%

Risk and Volatility

Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s volatility measures that it’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.74 beta. TC Energy Corporation’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TC Energy Corporation are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. Holly Energy Partners L.P. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TC Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Holly Energy Partners L.P. and TC Energy Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Holly Energy Partners L.P. 1 0 0 1.00 TC Energy Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.93% and an $28 consensus price target. Meanwhile, TC Energy Corporation’s consensus price target is $66, while its potential upside is 37.24%. The results provided earlier shows that TC Energy Corporation appears more favorable than Holly Energy Partners L.P., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.7% of Holly Energy Partners L.P. shares and 60.2% of TC Energy Corporation shares. 0.1% are Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, TC Energy Corporation has 0.05% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Holly Energy Partners L.P. -3.19% 4.79% 7.45% -4.87% -5.97% 1.96% TC Energy Corporation -1.37% -0.97% 3.2% 15.64% 10.49% 37.14%

For the past year Holly Energy Partners L.P. was less bullish than TC Energy Corporation.

Summary

TC Energy Corporation beats Holly Energy Partners L.P. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Units. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as distillates, such as high- and low-sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils, and gases; crude oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil. It operates 24 main pipelines; crude gathering networks; 10 refined product terminals; 1 crude terminal; 8,300 track feet of rail storage; 7 locations with truck and/or rail racks; and tankages at 6 refining facility locations, as well as 5 refinery processing units. The company serves as the general partner of Holly Logistic Services, L.L.C. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation facilities, and other businesses through a network of regulated natural gas pipelines and storage facilities. It owns and operates a network of 80,400 km of wholly-owned natural gas pipelines and 11,100 km of partially-owned natural gas pipelines; and regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 535 Bcf. The company also owns and operates Keystone pipeline system of 4,324 km for the transportation of crude oil from Hardisty, Alberta to Wood River and Patoka in Illinois; Cushing, Oklahoma; and Houston and Port Arthur, Texas. In addition, it operates terminal and pipeline facilities to transport crude oil from the market hub at Cushing, Oklahoma to the Houston and Port Arthur, Texas refining market. Further, the company owns, controls, and develops approximately 7,050 MW of generation capacity powered by natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar assets; and owns and operates regulated and unregulated natural gas storage facilities. It also operates 18 electrical power generation plants and 118 Bcf of non-regulated natural gas storage facilities in Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick in Canada; and New York, New England, Pennsylvania, and Arizona in the United States. TransCanada Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.