Reviewing Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP)’s and QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP)’s results

As Oil & Gas Pipelines businesses, Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) and QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holly Energy Partners L.P. 28 5.92 N/A 1.74 16.10 QEP Resources Inc. 8 0.90 N/A -4.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Holly Energy Partners L.P. and QEP Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holly Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 41.9% 8.7% QEP Resources Inc. 0.00% -35.5% -16.4%

Volatility & Risk

Holly Energy Partners L.P. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.76 beta. QEP Resources Inc. has a 2.06 beta and it is 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Holly Energy Partners L.P. and QEP Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Holly Energy Partners L.P. 1 0 0 1.00 QEP Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The downside potential is -2.64% for Holly Energy Partners L.P. with consensus price target of $28. On the other hand, QEP Resources Inc.’s potential upside is 39.35% and its consensus price target is $9.42. The results provided earlier shows that QEP Resources Inc. appears more favorable than Holly Energy Partners L.P., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.2% of Holly Energy Partners L.P. shares and 0% of QEP Resources Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Holly Energy Partners L.P. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of QEP Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Holly Energy Partners L.P. 3.24% -0.28% -4.13% -6.37% -5.42% -1.68% QEP Resources Inc. 3.77% -4.34% -4.58% -15.09% -40.14% 36.94%

For the past year Holly Energy Partners L.P. has -1.68% weaker performance while QEP Resources Inc. has 36.94% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Holly Energy Partners L.P. beats QEP Resources Inc.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Units. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as distillates, such as high- and low-sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils, and gases; crude oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil. It operates 24 main pipelines; crude gathering networks; 10 refined product terminals; 1 crude terminal; 8,300 track feet of rail storage; 7 locations with truck and/or rail racks; and tankages at 6 refining facility locations, as well as 5 refinery processing units. The company serves as the general partner of Holly Logistic Services, L.L.C. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

QEP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, Permian Basin in western Texas; Pinedale Anticline in western Wyoming; Uinta Basin in eastern Utah; Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana; and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 731.4 MMboe. The company sells its gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) to various customers, including wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, utilities, and other companies. In addition, it operates an underground gas storage facility. QEP Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.