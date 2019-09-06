Reviewing Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Holly Energy Partners L.P. has 31.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 56.40% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.1% of Holly Energy Partners L.P. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Holly Energy Partners L.P. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holly Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 41.90% 8.70% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Holly Energy Partners L.P. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Holly Energy Partners L.P. N/A 28 16.70 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

Holly Energy Partners L.P. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Holly Energy Partners L.P. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Holly Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.11 2.50 2.30

The competitors have a potential upside of 18.16%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Holly Energy Partners L.P. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Holly Energy Partners L.P. -3.19% 4.79% 7.45% -4.87% -5.97% 1.96% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year Holly Energy Partners L.P. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Holly Energy Partners L.P. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s competitors have 1.10 and 1.02 for Current and Quick Ratio. Holly Energy Partners L.P. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Holly Energy Partners L.P. has a beta of 0.74 and its 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s competitors are 16.65% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

Holly Energy Partners L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s rivals beat Holly Energy Partners L.P.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Units. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as distillates, such as high- and low-sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils, and gases; crude oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil. It operates 24 main pipelines; crude gathering networks; 10 refined product terminals; 1 crude terminal; 8,300 track feet of rail storage; 7 locations with truck and/or rail racks; and tankages at 6 refining facility locations, as well as 5 refinery processing units. The company serves as the general partner of Holly Logistic Services, L.L.C. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.