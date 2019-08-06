Reviewing Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP)’s and Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s results

As Shipping companies, Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) and Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoegh LNG Partners LP 18 3.80 N/A 1.72 10.29 Global Ship Lease Inc. 7 0.38 N/A -4.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hoegh LNG Partners LP and Global Ship Lease Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hoegh LNG Partners LP and Global Ship Lease Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0.00% 15.4% 5.5% Global Ship Lease Inc. 0.00% -14.6% -4.4%

Volatility and Risk

Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s volatility measures that it’s 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.99 beta. Competitively, Global Ship Lease Inc.’s beta is 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hoegh LNG Partners LP is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Global Ship Lease Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Global Ship Lease Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Hoegh LNG Partners LP and Global Ship Lease Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 Global Ship Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Hoegh LNG Partners LP has a 25.37% upside potential and a consensus price target of $21. Global Ship Lease Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 average price target and a 12.64% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Hoegh LNG Partners LP seems more appealing than Global Ship Lease Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41% of Hoegh LNG Partners LP shares and 5.9% of Global Ship Lease Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 12.91% of Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s shares. Comparatively, 79% are Global Ship Lease Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoegh LNG Partners LP -1.61% 1.14% -9% 0.91% -3.07% 15.24% Global Ship Lease Inc. -2.46% 11.85% 45.5% 23.14% -21.33% 59.88%

For the past year Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than Global Ship Lease Inc.

Summary

Hoegh LNG Partners LP beats on 7 of the 9 factors Global Ship Lease Inc.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. HÃ¶egh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of HÃ¶egh LNG Holdings Ltd.