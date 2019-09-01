Reviewing Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP)’s and Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)’s results

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) and Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoegh LNG Partners LP 18 3.42 N/A 1.72 10.29 Diamond S Shipping Inc. 12 1.18 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hoegh LNG Partners LP and Diamond S Shipping Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Hoegh LNG Partners LP and Diamond S Shipping Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0.00% 15.4% 5.5% Diamond S Shipping Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Diamond S Shipping Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners LP and Diamond S Shipping Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0 1 1 2.50 Diamond S Shipping Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Hoegh LNG Partners LP has a consensus target price of $17, and a 16.28% upside potential. Meanwhile, Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s average target price is $19.67, while its potential upside is 80.46%. The information presented earlier suggests that Diamond S Shipping Inc. looks more robust than Hoegh LNG Partners LP as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41% of Hoegh LNG Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 63.3% of Diamond S Shipping Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 12.91% of Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoegh LNG Partners LP -1.61% 1.14% -9% 0.91% -3.07% 15.24% Diamond S Shipping Inc. -3.63% -10.89% -9.13% 0% 0% 9.03%

For the past year Hoegh LNG Partners LP has stronger performance than Diamond S Shipping Inc.

Summary

Hoegh LNG Partners LP beats Diamond S Shipping Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. HÃ¶egh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of HÃ¶egh LNG Holdings Ltd.