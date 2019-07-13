Reviewing HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY)’s and PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)’s results

This is a contrast between HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) and PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS Holdings Corp. 31 4.81 N/A 0.78 40.49 PaySign Inc. 8 29.22 N/A 0.05 153.73

Table 1 highlights HMS Holdings Corp. and PaySign Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PaySign Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than HMS Holdings Corp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. HMS Holdings Corp. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PaySign Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us HMS Holdings Corp. and PaySign Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS Holdings Corp. 0.00% 7.3% 4.7% PaySign Inc. 0.00% 34.2% 8.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.54 beta indicates that HMS Holdings Corp. is 54.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, PaySign Inc. has beta of 0.78 which is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of HMS Holdings Corp. is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival PaySign Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. HMS Holdings Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PaySign Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for HMS Holdings Corp. and PaySign Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 PaySign Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HMS Holdings Corp. has an average target price of $38, and a 13.74% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both HMS Holdings Corp. and PaySign Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.6% and 4.1% respectively. HMS Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, 44.9% are PaySign Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMS Holdings Corp. 1.19% 3.7% 1.85% -15.28% 50.87% 11.55% PaySign Inc. 4.81% 3.98% 5.66% 103.11% 440.69% 122.73%

For the past year HMS Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than PaySign Inc.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. The companyÂ’s services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, child support agencies, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. HMS Holdings Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.