Reviewing HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY)’s and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX)’s results

Since HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS Holdings Corp. 32 5.34 N/A 0.78 45.03 Deluxe Corporation 43 0.95 N/A 2.82 15.82

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of HMS Holdings Corp. and Deluxe Corporation. Deluxe Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than HMS Holdings Corp. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. HMS Holdings Corp.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Deluxe Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has HMS Holdings Corp. and Deluxe Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS Holdings Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 6.5% Deluxe Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 6.5%

Risk & Volatility

HMS Holdings Corp. has a beta of 1.39 and its 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Deluxe Corporation is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HMS Holdings Corp. Its rival Deluxe Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. HMS Holdings Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Deluxe Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

HMS Holdings Corp. and Deluxe Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS Holdings Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 Deluxe Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of HMS Holdings Corp. is $42.75, with potential upside of 11.71%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both HMS Holdings Corp. and Deluxe Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 90.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of HMS Holdings Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Deluxe Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMS Holdings Corp. 1.31% 3.56% 17.99% 19.52% 47.44% 24.07% Deluxe Corporation 4.47% 8.14% 1.52% -6.3% -24.35% 16.08%

For the past year HMS Holdings Corp. was more bullish than Deluxe Corporation.

Summary

HMS Holdings Corp. beats Deluxe Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. The companyÂ’s services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, child support agencies, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. HMS Holdings Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; and marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions. In addition, the company provides fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks; and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards. Further, it offers financial technology solutions to larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions; and digital enablement solutions, including loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and North and South America. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.