Reviewing HMN Financial Inc. (HMNF)’s and People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)’s results

HMN Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) and People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT), both competing one another are Savings & Loans companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial Inc. 21 2.69 N/A 2.03 10.42 People’s United Financial Inc. 16 3.38 N/A 1.28 12.86

In table 1 we can see HMN Financial Inc. and People’s United Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. People’s United Financial Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than HMN Financial Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. HMN Financial Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than People’s United Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HMN Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) and People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial Inc. 0.00% 10% 1.1% People’s United Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 1%

Risk & Volatility

HMN Financial Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 86.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.14 beta. From a competition point of view, People’s United Financial Inc. has a 1.18 beta which is 18.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.7% of HMN Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.6% of People’s United Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.1% of HMN Financial Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of People’s United Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMN Financial Inc. 3.16% 3.41% -5.74% 9.11% 10.42% 8.05% People’s United Financial Inc. -1.38% -2.44% -4.31% -1.74% -10.52% 13.79%

For the past year HMN Financial Inc. has weaker performance than People’s United Financial Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors HMN Financial Inc. beats People’s United Financial Inc.

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides community banking products and services. It offers various deposits accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and non-interest bearing checking and certificate accounts comprising individual retirement accounts for retail and commercial customers. The company also provides loan products, including single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising home equity loans, automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, mobile home loans, lot loans, loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes. In addition, it offers financial planning products and services; operates foreclosed properties; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investment products. The company operates through 13 full service branches located in Minnesota and Iowa; and 4 loan origination offices located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is based in Rochester, Minnesota.

PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for PeopleÂ’s United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 387 branches and 593 ATMs in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire. PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.