Reviewing HMN Financial Inc. (HMNF)’s and New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s results

Both HMN Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) and New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) compete on a level playing field in the Savings & Loans industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial Inc. 21 2.65 N/A 1.78 12.49 New York Community Bancorp Inc. 11 4.81 N/A 0.79 13.52

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of HMN Financial Inc. and New York Community Bancorp Inc. New York Community Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to HMN Financial Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. HMN Financial Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows HMN Financial Inc. and New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.2% New York Community Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.2% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.18 beta means HMN Financial Inc.’s volatility is 82.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. New York Community Bancorp Inc. has a 0.93 beta and it is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for HMN Financial Inc. and New York Community Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HMN Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 New York Community Bancorp Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

On the other hand, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s potential upside is 18.30% and its average target price is $13.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HMN Financial Inc. and New York Community Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.2% and 66%. 10.9% are HMN Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMN Financial Inc. -0.89% -0.89% 11.61% 5.97% 17.46% 13.15% New York Community Bancorp Inc. -5.07% -10.41% -11.53% 11.15% -9.73% 13.39%

For the past year HMN Financial Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than New York Community Bancorp Inc.

Summary

HMN Financial Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors New York Community Bancorp Inc.

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides community banking products and services. It offers various deposits accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and non-interest bearing checking and certificate accounts comprising individual retirement accounts for retail and commercial customers. The company also provides loan products, including single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising home equity loans, automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, mobile home loans, lot loans, loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes. In addition, it offers financial planning products and services; operates foreclosed properties; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investment products. The company operates through 13 full service branches located in Minnesota and Iowa; and 4 loan origination offices located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is based in Rochester, Minnesota.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans consist primarily of home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as various consumer loans. The company also provides installment loans, revolving lines of credit, and insurance products, as well as cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-size businesses, professional associations, and government agencies. The company serves its customers through a network of 225 Community Bank branches, 30 Commercial Bank branches, and 271 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in Westbury, New York.