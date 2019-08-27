Reviewing HMN Financial Inc. (HMNF)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing HMN Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.7% of HMN Financial Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.22% of all Savings & Loans’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of HMN Financial Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.72% of all Savings & Loans companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have HMN Financial Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial Inc. 0.00% 10.00% 1.10% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing HMN Financial Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial Inc. N/A 21 10.42 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

HMN Financial Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio HMN Financial Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for HMN Financial Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HMN Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.17 1.00 2.26

As a group, Savings & Loans companies have a potential upside of -6.36%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HMN Financial Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMN Financial Inc. 3.16% 3.41% -5.74% 9.11% 10.42% 8.05% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year HMN Financial Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

HMN Financial Inc. is 86.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.14. Competitively, HMN Financial Inc.’s competitors are 31.02% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

HMN Financial Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors HMN Financial Inc.’s peers beat HMN Financial Inc.

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides community banking products and services. It offers various deposits accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and non-interest bearing checking and certificate accounts comprising individual retirement accounts for retail and commercial customers. The company also provides loan products, including single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising home equity loans, automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, mobile home loans, lot loans, loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes. In addition, it offers financial planning products and services; operates foreclosed properties; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investment products. The company operates through 13 full service branches located in Minnesota and Iowa; and 4 loan origination offices located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is based in Rochester, Minnesota.