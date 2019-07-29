Reviewing HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCHU)’s and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCHU) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has HL Acquisition Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 26.5% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares and 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. shares. About 21.91% of HL Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|1.65%
|2.04%
|0%
|0%
|1.26%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.51%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|3.12%
For the past year HL Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Graf Industrial Corp.
