Reviewing HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCHU)’s and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCHU) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has HL Acquisition Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.5% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares and 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. shares. About 21.91% of HL Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HL Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.65% 2.04% 0% 0% 1.26% Graf Industrial Corp. -0.1% 0.51% 1.85% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year HL Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Graf Industrial Corp.