Reviewing HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCH)’s and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s results

Since HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us HL Acquisition Corp. and Yatra Online Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -39.4% -8.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both HL Acquisition Corp. and Yatra Online Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38.99% and 41.5% respectively. 16.49% are HL Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Yatra Online Inc. has 25.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HL Acquisition Corp. 0% 2.01% 5.85% 0% 0% 2.94% Yatra Online Inc. 3.85% 25.07% 0.66% -10% -18.18% 14.18%

For the past year HL Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Yatra Online Inc.

Summary

HL Acquisition Corp. beats Yatra Online Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.