Reviewing HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCH)’s and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see HL Acquisition Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

HL Acquisition Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.99% and 4.56%. 16.49% are HL Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HL Acquisition Corp. 0% 2.01% 5.85% 0% 0% 2.94% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3%

For the past year HL Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors HL Acquisition Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc.