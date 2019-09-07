Reviewing HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCH)’s and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see HL Acquisition Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
HL Acquisition Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.99% and 4.56%. 16.49% are HL Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|2.01%
|5.85%
|0%
|0%
|2.94%
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|-0.04%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.3%
For the past year HL Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors HL Acquisition Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
