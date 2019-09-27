Reviewing HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCH)’s and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 22.36M 0.03 315.45

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for HL Acquisition Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us HL Acquisition Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 212,749,762.13% 0.9% 0.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

HL Acquisition Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.99% and 44.5%. 16.49% are HL Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.08% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HL Acquisition Corp. 0% 2.01% 5.85% 0% 0% 2.94% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.81% 2.66% 0% 0% 4.1%

For the past year HL Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats HL Acquisition Corp. on 9 of the 9 factors.