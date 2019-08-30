Reviewing HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCH)’s and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT)’s results

HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates HL Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.99% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares. 16.49% are HL Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HL Acquisition Corp. 0% 2.01% 5.85% 0% 0% 2.94% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93%

For the past year HL Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors HL Acquisition Corp. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp.