Reviewing HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCH)’s and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT)’s results

HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates HL Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 38.99% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares. 16.49% are HL Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|2.01%
|5.85%
|0%
|0%
|2.94%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.93%
For the past year HL Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors HL Acquisition Corp. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
