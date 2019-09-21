Reviewing Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s results

Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Histogenics Corporation and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Volatility and Risk

Histogenics Corporation has a 3.29 beta, while its volatility is 229.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

Histogenics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Histogenics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Histogenics Corporation and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.5 average target price and a 3,356.22% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6% are Histogenics Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation has 103.62% stronger performance while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -86.18% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Histogenics Corporation beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.