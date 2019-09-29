Reviewing Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

This is a contrast between Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 83.53M 0.11 1.68 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 27.92M -2.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Histogenics Corporation and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Histogenics Corporation and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 37,847,757,136.38% 0% 0% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 1,546,300,398.76% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, Selecta Biosciences Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Histogenics Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Histogenics Corporation and Selecta Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13% and 57.4%. Histogenics Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 6%. Competitively, 0.2% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation has 103.62% stronger performance while Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.