Reviewing Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s results

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4%

Liquidity

5.7 and 5.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Histogenics Corporation. Its rival Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.7 and 20.7 respectively. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Histogenics Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.6% of Histogenics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 94.5% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Histogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6%. Insiders Competitively, held 8.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation had bullish trend while Rubius Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.