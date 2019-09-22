Reviewing Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s results

This is a contrast between Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Recro Pharma Inc. 10 2.87 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Histogenics Corporation and Recro Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Histogenics Corporation and Recro Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Risk & Volatility

Histogenics Corporation is 229.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 3.29. In other hand, Recro Pharma Inc. has beta of -0.27 which is 127.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Histogenics Corporation are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Its competitor Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Recro Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Histogenics Corporation and Recro Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Recro Pharma Inc.’s potential downside is -28.21% and its average price target is $8.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Histogenics Corporation and Recro Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13% and 71.4%. Insiders owned 6% of Histogenics Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Recro Pharma Inc.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.