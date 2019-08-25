Reviewing Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 23.72 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Histogenics Corporation and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Histogenics Corporation and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.29 beta means Histogenics Corporation’s volatility is 229.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.17 beta which makes it 117.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Histogenics Corporation and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 45.68% and its consensus target price is $40.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6% of Histogenics Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation has stronger performance than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.