Reviewing Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s results

This is a contrast between Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 116.88 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Histogenics Corporation and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Histogenics Corporation and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Risk and Volatility

Histogenics Corporation is 229.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.29. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on the other hand, has 1.82 beta which makes it 82.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Histogenics Corporation is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Histogenics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Histogenics Corporation and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 13% and 10.9% respectively. Histogenics Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 6%. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 5.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Histogenics Corporation beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.