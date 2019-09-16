Reviewing Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s results

Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Histogenics Corporation and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 3.29 beta indicates that Histogenics Corporation is 229.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s 105.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.05 beta.

Liquidity

Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Histogenics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation had bullish trend while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.