Reviewing Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1078.05 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Histogenics Corporation and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Volatility and Risk

Histogenics Corporation’s 3.29 beta indicates that its volatility is 229.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

3.5 and 3.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Histogenics Corporation. Its rival Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8 and 8 respectively. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Histogenics Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 5.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.