Reviewing Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s results

Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.92 N/A -2.79 0.00

Table 1 highlights Histogenics Corporation and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Histogenics Corporation is 5.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.7. Meanwhile, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Histogenics Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.6% of Histogenics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.9% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6% of Histogenics Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 7.14% 27.93% -5.51% -2.12% -63.66% 47.06%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation has stronger performance than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Histogenics Corporation.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.