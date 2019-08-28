Reviewing Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s results

Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 114 9.89 N/A 35.15 2.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Histogenics Corporation and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Histogenics Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Histogenics Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Histogenics Corporation and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Risk and Volatility

Histogenics Corporation has a 3.29 beta, while its volatility is 229.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.31 beta and it is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Histogenics Corporation are 3.5 and 3.5. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 8.4 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Histogenics Corporation and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s potential upside is 104.35% and its average price target is $184.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Histogenics Corporation and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 13% and 0% respectively. Histogenics Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation has 103.62% stronger performance while Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has -32.56% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Histogenics Corporation.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.