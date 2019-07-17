Reviewing Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s results

Both Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 23 323.17 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Histogenics Corporation and Homology Medicines Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7%

Liquidity

Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Homology Medicines Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Homology Medicines Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Histogenics Corporation and Homology Medicines Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Homology Medicines Inc.’s average target price is $36, while its potential upside is 75.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Histogenics Corporation and Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.6% and 81.2% respectively. Histogenics Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.76% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65% Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation was more bullish than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Histogenics Corporation.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.