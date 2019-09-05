Reviewing Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Exelixis Inc. 21 6.44 N/A 2.08 10.22

Table 1 highlights Histogenics Corporation and Exelixis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Exelixis Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Histogenics Corporation. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Histogenics Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 3.29 shows that Histogenics Corporation is 229.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Exelixis Inc.’s 95.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

3.5 and 3.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Histogenics Corporation. Its rival Exelixis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. Exelixis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Histogenics Corporation and Exelixis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Exelixis Inc.’s consensus target price is $23, while its potential upside is 18.92%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares and 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. shares. About 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation has stronger performance than Exelixis Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Histogenics Corporation.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.