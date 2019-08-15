Reviewing Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s results

Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

Table 1 highlights Histogenics Corporation and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.29 beta means Histogenics Corporation’s volatility is 229.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Histogenics Corporation are 3.5 and 3.5. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.2 and 8.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Histogenics Corporation and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13% and 76.2% respectively. About 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.