Reviewing Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s results

Both Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 74.57 N/A -0.98 0.00

Demonstrates Histogenics Corporation and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Histogenics Corporation and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8%

Volatility & Risk

Histogenics Corporation has a 3.7 beta, while its volatility is 270.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 2.06 beta which is 106.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Histogenics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Histogenics Corporation and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus target price and a 298.82% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Histogenics Corporation and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.6% and 37.1%. 6% are Histogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.9% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.