Reviewing Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)’s results

Both Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Celyad SA 19 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Histogenics Corporation and Celyad SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Histogenics Corporation and Celyad SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares and 6.89% of Celyad SA shares. About 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.09% are Celyad SA’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation has 103.62% stronger performance while Celyad SA has -37.44% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Histogenics Corporation beats Celyad SA.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.