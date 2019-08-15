Reviewing Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s results

Both Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Cambrex Corporation 43 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Cambrex Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Histogenics Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Histogenics Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Cambrex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

Histogenics Corporation’s 3.29 beta indicates that its volatility is 229.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s 135.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Histogenics Corporation are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Its competitor Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Histogenics Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Histogenics Corporation and Cambrex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the average price target of Cambrex Corporation is $52.67, which is potential -11.81% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Histogenics Corporation and Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 13% and 0% respectively. Histogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6%. Comparatively, 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Cambrex Corporation.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Histogenics Corporation.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.