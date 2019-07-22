Reviewing Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s results

Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Athenex Inc. 14 19.18 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Histogenics Corporation and Athenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Histogenics Corporation and Athenex Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8%

Liquidity

5.7 and 5.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Histogenics Corporation. Its rival Athenex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 2.7 respectively. Histogenics Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Histogenics Corporation and Athenex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Athenex Inc.’s potential upside is 4.93% and its consensus price target is $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.6% of Histogenics Corporation shares and 32% of Athenex Inc. shares. Histogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6%. Comparatively, 9.9% are Athenex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65% Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation was more bullish than Athenex Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Histogenics Corporation beats Athenex Inc.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.