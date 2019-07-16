Reviewing Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)’s results

Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 36 5.31 N/A 2.06 18.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Histogenics Corporation and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 10.7%

Risk & Volatility

Histogenics Corporation has a 3.7 beta, while its volatility is 270.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

Histogenics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.7. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 and has 16.1 Quick Ratio. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Histogenics Corporation and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $38.67, while its potential downside is -5.15%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.6% of Histogenics Corporation shares and 87.1% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares. Histogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65% Anika Therapeutics Inc. -6.05% 18.95% -1.82% -0.05% 0.63% 13.72%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation has stronger performance than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Histogenics Corporation.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.