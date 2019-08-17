Reviewing Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s results

Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.36 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Histogenics Corporation and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Histogenics Corporation are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Its competitor Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and its Quick Ratio is 13.8. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Histogenics Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Histogenics Corporation and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13% and 23.4%. 6% are Histogenics Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation had bullish trend while Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Histogenics Corporation beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.