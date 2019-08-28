Reviewing Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)’s results

This is a contrast between Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Histogenics Corporation and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.29 beta indicates that Histogenics Corporation is 229.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.93 which is 93.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 19.7 Current Ratio and a 19.7 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Histogenics Corporation and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, which is potential 27.91% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Histogenics Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation was less bullish than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.