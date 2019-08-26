Reviewing Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s results

Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 15.35 N/A -2.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Histogenics Corporation and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Histogenics Corporation and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 3.29 shows that Histogenics Corporation is 229.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.81 which is 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Histogenics Corporation are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Its competitor ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.3. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Histogenics Corporation and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 53.30% and its average target price is $43.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares and 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Histogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation has stronger performance than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.