Reviewing Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS)’s and United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK)’s results

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) and United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK), both competing one another are Savings & Loans companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hingham Institution for Savings 187 6.32 N/A 14.32 13.54 United Financial Bancorp Inc. 14 3.28 N/A 1.11 12.13

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hingham Institution for Savings and United Financial Bancorp Inc. United Financial Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Hingham Institution for Savings. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Hingham Institution for Savings has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than United Financial Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hingham Institution for Savings and United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hingham Institution for Savings 0.00% 15.8% 1.4% United Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Hingham Institution for Savings has a 0.76 beta, while its volatility is 24.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, United Financial Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.65 which is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.5% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.8% of United Financial Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hingham Institution for Savings 2.63% 13.51% 5.65% -5.79% -4.69% -1.67% United Financial Bancorp Inc. 1.28% -8.85% -13.24% -14.88% -20.4% -8.16%

For the past year Hingham Institution for Savings has stronger performance than United Financial Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats United Financial Bancorp Inc. on 10 of the 9 factors.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, term certificate, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. The company also provides ATM, debit card, telephone banking, and Internet-based banking services. It operates through 11 branch offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.