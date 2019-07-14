Reviewing Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS)’s and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)’s results

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hingham Institution for Savings 187 6.71 N/A 14.32 13.54 Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 13 8.62 N/A 0.68 19.90

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hingham Institution for Savings and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. Capitol Federal Financial Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Hingham Institution for Savings. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Hingham Institution for Savings is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hingham Institution for Savings and Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hingham Institution for Savings 0.00% 15.8% 1.4% Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Hingham Institution for Savings has a 0.76 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Capitol Federal Financial Inc. on the other hand, has 0.54 beta which makes it 46.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.5% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are held by institutional investors while 76.4% of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares. Competitively, 1.3% are Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hingham Institution for Savings 2.63% 13.51% 5.65% -5.79% -4.69% -1.67% Capitol Federal Financial Inc. -2.74% 0.3% 2.82% 8.77% 10.76% 5.64%

For the past year Hingham Institution for Savings had bearish trend while Capitol Federal Financial Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Hingham Institution for Savings beats Capitol Federal Financial Inc.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, term certificate, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. The company also provides ATM, debit card, telephone banking, and Internet-based banking services. It operates through 11 branch offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, auto loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans consisting of various property types, including hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, California, and Montana. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. As of September 30, 2016, it operated a network of 47 branches, which included 37 traditional branches and 10 in-store branches located in Kansas and Missouri. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.