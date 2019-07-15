Reviewing Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)’s and ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s results

Both Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) and ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) compete on a level playing field in the Semiconductor – Specialized industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himax Technologies Inc. 3 0.74 N/A 0.02 189.44 ReneSola Ltd 2 0.73 N/A 0.05 32.39

Table 1 highlights Himax Technologies Inc. and ReneSola Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ReneSola Ltd is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Himax Technologies Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Himax Technologies Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than ReneSola Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Himax Technologies Inc. and ReneSola Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himax Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.9% 1.1% ReneSola Ltd 0.00% 1.9% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.03 shows that Himax Technologies Inc. is 97.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ReneSola Ltd has a 2.06 beta which is 106.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Himax Technologies Inc. and ReneSola Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Himax Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ReneSola Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Himax Technologies Inc. has a 28.21% upside potential and a consensus target price of $4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Himax Technologies Inc. and ReneSola Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 14.2% and 13% respectively. 12.3% are Himax Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.3% are ReneSola Ltd’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Himax Technologies Inc. 1.79% 4.6% -11.89% -22.68% -51.36% -0.58% ReneSola Ltd -0.03% -8.12% -9.7% -8.59% -47.16% 25.21%

For the past year Himax Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while ReneSola Ltd had bullish trend.

Summary

Himax Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors ReneSola Ltd.

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies to consumer electronics worldwide. The company operates through Driver IC and Non-Driver Products segments. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays used in palm-size projectors and head-mounted displays, light-emitting diode driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors, tailor-made video processing IC solutions, and silicon IPs. In addition, it offers digital camera solutions, including complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, and medical devices. The company markets its products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses; and camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, and television system manufacturers. Himax Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various solar power products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. It provides virgin polysilicon, monocrystalline, and multicrystalline solar wafers; and photovoltaic cells. The company also offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar modules for use in various residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems, as well as offers wafer processing services. In addition, it develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a pipeline of approximately 1.3 gigawatt of solar power projects in various stages. Further, it produces and sells crucibles, steel wires, and silicon carbon powder; and trades in and invests in solar industry. The company offers its products to the manufacturers of solar wafers, cells, and modules, as well as to the distributors, installers, and end users of solar modules. ReneSola Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.