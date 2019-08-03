Reviewing Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)’s and Its Rivals results

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) is a company in the Semiconductor – Specialized industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Himax Technologies Inc. has 10.7% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 61.54% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Himax Technologies Inc. has 12.3% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 13.14% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Himax Technologies Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himax Technologies Inc. 0.00% 2.10% 1.10% Industry Average 1.09% 67.76% 8.07%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Himax Technologies Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Himax Technologies Inc. N/A 3 130.42 Industry Average 20.10M 1.84B 320.99

Himax Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Himax Technologies Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Himax Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Himax Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.38 2.79 2.66

Himax Technologies Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $4, suggesting a potential upside of 34.23%. As a group, Semiconductor – Specialized companies have a potential upside of 25.90%. Based on the data shown earlier, Himax Technologies Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Himax Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Himax Technologies Inc. -6.57% -9.8% -2.8% -20.36% -54.64% -8.75% Industry Average 5.86% 7.99% 22.98% 51.55% 46.53% 81.25%

For the past year Himax Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Himax Technologies Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Himax Technologies Inc. are 1.6 and 1.2. Competitively, Himax Technologies Inc.’s competitors have 3.51 and 3.12 for Current and Quick Ratio. Himax Technologies Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Himax Technologies Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Himax Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.01 and its 99.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Himax Technologies Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.56 which is 55.74% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Himax Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Himax Technologies Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Himax Technologies Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies to consumer electronics worldwide. The company operates through Driver IC and Non-Driver Products segments. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays used in palm-size projectors and head-mounted displays, light-emitting diode driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors, tailor-made video processing IC solutions, and silicon IPs. In addition, it offers digital camera solutions, including complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, and medical devices. The company markets its products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses; and camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, and television system manufacturers. Himax Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.