Reviewing Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)’s and Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) and Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The two are both Lodging companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. 88 7.50 N/A 2.76 34.99 Marriott International Inc. 130 7.97 N/A 5.20 26.74

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Marriott International Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Marriott International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0.00% 269.1% 5.5% Marriott International Inc. 0.00% 83.8% 7.8%

Risk and Volatility

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.08 and it happens to be 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Marriott International Inc.’s 1.26 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Marriott International Inc. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Marriott International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. and Marriott International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0 3 5 2.63 Marriott International Inc. 0 6 3 2.33

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $99.86, and a 4.27% upside potential. Competitively Marriott International Inc. has a consensus price target of $136.44, with potential upside of 4.68%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Marriott International Inc. is looking more favorable than Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. and Marriott International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 64.8%. About 1.3% of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Marriott International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. 1.3% -2.77% 4.27% 30.24% 24.94% 34.47% Marriott International Inc. -0.52% -1.54% 0.14% 22.37% 10.44% 28.1%

For the past year Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Marriott International Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Marriott International Inc. beats Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through Management and Franchise, and Ownership segments. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Tapestry Collection by Hilton brands. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including all Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. As of October 10, 2017, it had approximately 5,000 properties with 825,000 rooms in 103 countries and territories. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotels and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and International. It also operates, markets, and develops residential properties, as well as provides services to home/condominium owner associations. The company operates its properties primarily under the brand names of Bulgari, The Ritz-Carlton and The Ritz-Carlton Reserve, St. Regis, W, EDITION, JW Marriott, The Luxury Collection, Marriott Hotels, Westin, Le MÃ©ridien, Renaissance Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels by MarriottSM, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Autograph Collection Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, Courtyard, Four Points by Sheraton, SpringHill Suites, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Residence Inn, TownePlace Suites, AC Hotels by Marriott, Aloft, Element, Moxy Hotels, and Protea Hotels by Marriott. As of February 15, 2017, it operated, franchised, and licensed approximately 6,000 properties in 122 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.