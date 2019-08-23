Reviewing Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)’s and Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP)’s results

As Lodging businesses, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) and Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. 90 7.05 N/A 2.76 34.99 Despegar.com Corp. 14 1.55 N/A 0.06 206.51

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. and Despegar.com Corp. Despegar.com Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Despegar.com Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0.00% 269.1% 5.5% Despegar.com Corp. 0.00% 1.8% 0.6%

Liquidity

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Despegar.com Corp. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Despegar.com Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. and Despegar.com Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Despegar.com Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $101, and a 10.70% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 64.4% of Despegar.com Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 15.09% of Despegar.com Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. 1.3% -2.77% 4.27% 30.24% 24.94% 34.47% Despegar.com Corp. 0.62% -4.97% -10.89% -14.52% -39.88% 4.83%

For the past year Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Despegar.com Corp.

Summary

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Despegar.com Corp.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through Management and Franchise, and Ownership segments. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Tapestry Collection by Hilton brands. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including all Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. As of October 10, 2017, it had approximately 5,000 properties with 825,000 rooms in 103 countries and territories. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Website and mobile apps in Latin America. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products. It provides a technology platform for its travel suppliers to manage and distribute their products. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.