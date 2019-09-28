Reviewing Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV)’s and Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)’s results

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) and Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) compete with each other in the Resorts & Casinos sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 32 1.05 72.94M 3.29 9.95 Golden Entertainment Inc. 14 -0.78 15.98M -1.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Golden Entertainment Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 229,877,087.93% 56.9% 11.6% Golden Entertainment Inc. 116,302,765.65% -9.8% -2.2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Golden Entertainment Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Golden Entertainment Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a -2.37% downside potential and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Golden Entertainment Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 57.7% respectively. 0.9% are Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5.2% of Golden Entertainment Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. -0.15% 2.48% 2.16% 7.42% -3.45% 23.91% Golden Entertainment Inc. -3.04% 1.74% -7.46% -24.34% -54.06% -12.48%

For the past year Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. had bullish trend while Golden Entertainment Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. beats Golden Entertainment Inc.