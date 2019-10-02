Reviewing Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV)’s and Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)’s results

As Resorts & Casinos businesses, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) and Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 32 1.04 72.94M 3.29 9.95 Golden Entertainment Inc. 14 -0.78 15.98M -1.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Golden Entertainment Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 227,652,933.83% 56.9% 11.6% Golden Entertainment Inc. 116,472,303.21% -9.8% -2.2%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Golden Entertainment Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Golden Entertainment Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s average target price is $31.33, while its potential downside is -1.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.7% of Golden Entertainment Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.2% of Golden Entertainment Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. -0.15% 2.48% 2.16% 7.42% -3.45% 23.91% Golden Entertainment Inc. -3.04% 1.74% -7.46% -24.34% -54.06% -12.48%

For the past year Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has 23.91% stronger performance while Golden Entertainment Inc. has -12.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. beats Golden Entertainment Inc.