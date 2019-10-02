Reviewing Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV)’s and Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)’s results

As Resorts & Casinos businesses, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) and Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.
|32
|1.04
|72.94M
|3.29
|9.95
|Golden Entertainment Inc.
|14
|-0.78
|15.98M
|-1.17
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Golden Entertainment Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.
|227,652,933.83%
|56.9%
|11.6%
|Golden Entertainment Inc.
|116,472,303.21%
|-9.8%
|-2.2%
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Golden Entertainment Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|Golden Entertainment Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s average target price is $31.33, while its potential downside is -1.32%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.7% of Golden Entertainment Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.2% of Golden Entertainment Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.
|-0.15%
|2.48%
|2.16%
|7.42%
|-3.45%
|23.91%
|Golden Entertainment Inc.
|-3.04%
|1.74%
|-7.46%
|-24.34%
|-54.06%
|-12.48%
For the past year Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has 23.91% stronger performance while Golden Entertainment Inc. has -12.48% weaker performance.
Summary
On 11 of the 12 factors Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. beats Golden Entertainment Inc.
